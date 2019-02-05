APC women promise massive votes for Buhari, Sanwoolu in Lagos

The women wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos on Tuesday promised to work assiduously for the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Feb. 16 elections.

The chapter’s Women Leader, Mrs Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, spoke in Lagos at a rally organised to mobilise support for APC candidates in the state.

Reports have it that prominent women leaders in the party, including Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and APC South West Women Leader, Mrs Kemi Nelson, attended the rally.

The APC governorship candidate in the state, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu and his running-mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, were also among hundreds of party supporters present at the rally.

Okoya-Thomas, who addressed the mammoth crowd of party faithful in Yoruba, said their support for Buhari, Sanwoolu and other APC candidates was total.

She said women in the state believed in the APC candidates to protect their interests and further the progress of the country and the state.

Okoya-Thomas, therefore, said APC women in the state would ensure massive votes for Buhari and Sanwoolu in the February and March polls.

She however urged women in the party to approach the coming elections with all the seriousness it deserved.

Okoya-Thomas urged women to reach out to as many people as they could in their neighbourhoods to vote for APC.

The women leader urged residents, particularly women to come out in their large numbers to participate in the election and vote the ruling party.

She described Sen. Tinubu (Lagos Central) as a model in leadership and urged the people to re-elect her and all the other candidates in the election.

Mrs Tinubu, in a brief speech, said the APC remained the party to beat in the state.

She said the party was delivering democratic dividends and that residents trusted the party to do more.

Tinubu urged residents to keep faith with the ruling party in the February and March polls by voting massively for APC and its candidates.

Orelope-Adefulire urged women to use their natural influencing power to mobilise support for Buhari, Sanwoolu and other APC candidates.

She urged those yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to do as that would enable them to vote leaders of their choice.

The presidential aide urged residents of the state to participate actively in the elections and vote overwhelming for APC.

In her speech, Nelson said women in the South West would mobilise support for Buhari and other APC candidates in the zone.

She urged women to go out en masse during the elections and deliver their respective areas for APC.

Sanwoolu remarked that women were important to the progress of any society and promised that they would play major roles in his government.

He said he would also implement policies and programmes to protect and further the interests of women if elected.

Sanwoolu urged women in the state to give him the needed support in the elections to deliver impactful governance in the state.

He urged residents not to be hoodwinked by what he called “lies and propaganda that APC had held the state hostage”.

Sanwoolu said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had nothing to offer, adding that a vote for APC would translate to more development.

NAN reports that the party women, in uniform APC dresses, danced to music by Waka actress, Alhaja Salawa Abeni, at the end of rally.

Sanwoolu, accompanied by Hamzat and their wives, moved round the Campus Square mini-stadium venue of the rally acknowledging cheers from excited party faithful.