APC to US, UK, EU: Focus on Brexit, Russian election interference probe, not Nigeria

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Deputy National Publicity of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Yekini Nabena, has asked some western countries led by the United States of America, USA, United Kingdom, UK, and countries of the European Union, EU, to focus on their internal contradictions and challenges and allow Nigerians manage their electoral process.

Nabena made the condemnations while speaking with journalists on Monday in Abuja.

According to the APC chieftain, western nations already have enough on their hands, therefore their time and energy should be spent on the probe of alleged Russian interference in the last US elections, the breakdown of the Brexit deal between the UK and EU and many other serious challenges confronting them.

“In all elections conducted in the country, we have always welcomed local and foreign monitors and observers. In our view, this is a best practice and geared towards ensuring the transparency of our elections. But comments on our election processes coming from some western diplomats and accredited foreign observer missions have been downright meddlesome and tantamount to interference.

“Nigeria is a sovereign nation and such actions by these western countries negate the principles of international law which outlaws interference in the domestic affairs of a sovereign nation by another country.

“While the electioneering process might not be perfect as seen with the last-minute postponement of the General Elections, we must all work together to make it better. Statements and actions by these western diplomats and accredited foreign observer missions that erodes confidence in the elections is inexcusable and strongly condemned. As a country, we will always find local solutions to our local challenges whenever they arise.

The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain, who condemned the last-minute postponement of the elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, however urged INEC to correct the lapses which led to the postponement to ensure hitch-free rescheduled elections on Saturday.