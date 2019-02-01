APC to establish Entrepreneur Bank for A-Ibom if re-elected — Osinbajo

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the All Progressive Congress APC, would establish Entrepreneur Bank to enhance small scale businesses in Akwa Ibom if the party is re-elected into power in 2019. Osinbajo who announced this while addressing party supporters at a Special Campaign rally held on Friday in Nsit Atai Local Government Area of the state said the bank when established would provide loans to women and youths at very low interest rate.

He said that the APC has delivered on its campaign promises of providing jobs to Nigerians, stressing that when the APC promised that it would provide jobs for five million people during its campaign in 2015, the opposition party did not believe it. He said, “N-Power is only the beginning. We are starting something called the Entrepreneur bank. That bank is for giving loans to men and women who have a plan for the future. The loans will be given to them at very little interest rate so that they can start their own businesses. “When we said in 2015 that we will start N-Power, they said it is impossible, how can you employ five million people, but we have done it. When we said that we are going to do home grown school feeding, today we are feeding 9.2million children all over Nigeria. They say it is impossible but home grown school feeding is here. Home grown school feeding used 6.8million eggs in one week, and we are expanding it.

“Every young man or woman must go to the next level. If you have voted PDP in the past, apologize and say we are going to the next level, I cannot remain on the same level. The next level is where it is happening. Everything we said we will do, we have already done and we will do more”

The Vice president said that Akwa Ibom state should support his party as it is strategically positioned for development, noting that the palm oil that is abundant in the state when properly harnessed would replace crude oil and boost the economy of the state.

Osinbajo appealed to Akwa Ibom people to support President Muhammadu Buhari, for brining social investment to improve their lives.

“Akwa Ibom should not be in opposition. There is every reason for you to join APC so that you become part of the next level. All of the young people who are here, the government of President Buhari is determined to make sure that not only will you have jobs, you will have quality jobs. That is one of the most important things we are doing.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the APC governorship Candidate in the state Obong Nsima Ekere assured that if elected as governor his government would build on federal government reform programme in the education, health and security sectors.