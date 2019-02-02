APC prays for safety of leaders ahead of elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has prayed for the safety of its leaders and general progress of the country ahead of the coming elections.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, also thanked God for delivering Vice President Yemi Osinbajo from an air accident.

The Vice President’s chopper in which he was traveling, crashed landed at Kabba, Kogi State, where he had gone for the APC #NextLevel engagements ahead of the elections.

“The party prays for continuous safety of our leaders and general progress of our great country.

“We thank God our Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is safe and sound along with his aides following his involvement in an helicopter accident,”Issa-Onilu said.

He also congratulated Osinbajo, who is an alumnus of Igbobi College on the institution’s 87 founders day anniversary being marked today.

Earlier, Mr Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President in a statement, said Osibanjo continued engaging the people of the state on the Next Level plan of the Buhari administration after the incident.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has arrived Kabba, Kogi State today. His Chopper had crash landed after a landing incident, but everyone is safe,” Akande said. (NAN)