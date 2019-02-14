APC, PDP supporters clash at Atiku’s rally in Yola

BY UMAR YUSUF

YOLA – SUPPORTERS of the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP clashed in the Adamawa State capital Thursday during the Presidential campaign rally of the main opposition challenger, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

There were casualties on both sides, but the figures are yet to be ascertained at press time.

It was gathered that opposition supporters went wild and destroyed all the billboards of the President, his Vice, the APC governorship candidate located in strategic places in the state capital.

The major spots where the posters and billboards were destroyed include the main gate of Yola Airport, the popular Roundabout Mai Doki, the Capital School Junction and the Vire Service roundabout.

When Vanguard visited the spots, destroyed billboards and posters of members of the ruling party littered the streets.

It was learned that the incident occurred when the Presidential candidate of the PDP was heading to rally ground. Supporters of the party allegedly capitalized on the rowdy situation to cause the destruction.

Sensing what was happening, the APC supporters retaliated in an apparent move to protect their billboards posters.

A day earlier, during an Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, organised stakeholders meeting , members of the PDP complained that the ruling APC had covered all the strategic places in the capital city with their posters and billboards making it extremely difficult for the PDP to place their own ahead of the Presidential campaign of their flagbearer.

The state Police Command could not be reached for confirmation of casualty figure of Thursday clash, but eyewitness told Vanguard that three people were feared killed.

The APC described the situation as unfortunate despite the peace accord entered into by all political parties in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Spokesman of the party, Abdullahi Mohammed called on the security agents to call the PDP and its supporters to order to ensure crisis free election on Saturday and beyond.