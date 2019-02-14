APC, PDP exchange words over importation of thugs

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – BARELY six days to elections, Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday raised alarm that suspected thugs from neighbouring states like Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states were being isolated into the state by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The party said the reason for such action was to cause mayhem, anarchy and bloodshed before and during next Saturday’s general elections.

A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the Edo State chapter of the APC, Mr. Chris Azebamwan, accused the PDP of plotting to adopt the Venezualan model of crisis resolution.

He said the PDP had embarked on hate propaganda and spurious allegations to discredit the entire electoral process in its desperation to regain power.

According to the statement, “For the PDP, the election is a do or die but for us it is an integrity test for the main contender.

“It is an avenue for Nigerians to align with the drive to stamp out corruption from our political culture. The PDP must not be given the platform to resume their nefarious activities and the looting of our common heritage.

Reacting, spokesman for Edo PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare denied the allegation saying it was the Edo State Government planning to import thugs and cause mayhem during the elections.

According to Nehikhare, “That is laughable. Why would we be involving thugs when the election is ours to lose. Edo people are with us. We are enjoying their support”.