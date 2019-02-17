APC is party to beat in Kogi – Gov Bello

Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has reiterated the readiness of APC to make a political statement in the rescheduled election in the state.

Speaking to a group of supporters under the aegis of Buhari Ambassadors, the Governor who was represented by his Director General of Media and Publicity, Hon Kingsley Fanwo thanked the volunteers for their “commitment to deepening development through the re-election of Mr President” , saying he will remain focused on delivering massive votes to the APC in all elections.

According to the Governor, the APC at the Federal and State levels had done well to retain the trust of Nigerians.

“The reason they have gone on untamed propaganda against our party is because they know Nigerians are with Mr President. The farmers, the artisans, the youth, train commuters, market women and other groups that constitute over 80% of the electorate are solidly behind the President of the Masses.

“So we are not surprised that they are trying to create an impression that we depend on rigging. Even parties that are not known to our people are now coming up with uninformed assessment of our government. If they don’t even know about development in our dear State, how can we trust them with power?

“The New Direction Administration has done well for the people of the State. We have delivered on our mandate and we shall continue to work to earn the trust of the Kogi people. No government has affected a greater number of our population more positively than that of the APC.

“Our government will continue to sue for peace. Election is an intellectual and policy contest. It is not a war and no lives should be lost just because some people are aspiring to govern the people.

“The people will make their choices peacefully and their votes will count”.

On the postponement of the general elections by a week; the Governor said his party had spoken about it.

“Our Party has given our position on the postponement and it is about collective responsibility. We hope and believe INEC will ensure a free, fair and transparent poll”.

The Governor called on the volunteers to step up their campaign to market the candidacy of Mr President and the All Progressives Congress, assuring them of a more prosperous future under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.