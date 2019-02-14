APC in A-Ibom is on deathbed says Nkanga

BY: Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo -A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and Director General of Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd) yesterday said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was on a deathbed in Akwa Ibom State awaiting its funeral.

Nkanga in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital while welcoming members of ‘Buhari Support Organisation’ and ‘Herald of Humanitarian Services for Buhari 2019’ that defected to the PDP, yesterday, commended the defectors for being courageous enough to take the right decision and for realising the truth that the APC has nothing to offer Nigerians.

His words “I want to say that it is a big day in this state for you to leave the APC to join the PDP. I always say that APC in Akwa Ibom State is on its deathbed. What I don’t actually know is the cost of its funeral. We, Nigerians had a misfortune in 2015 when unfortunately some people got carried away and said that they want a change.

“That change was interpreted differently. To some people, the change was to remove Jonathan and put somebody from another part of the country without considering whether that person will do well or not. But, you can see that we are paying for that mistake today.

“So, that is a lesson for us. So as we go for another elections, let us ask right questions, so that we can get the right answers and not just follow and at the end of the day you start wondering why you voted for a change that you cannot see. The APC government has failed as far as economy of this country is concerned. And that is why you must not vote for the broom party in this election.”

Earlier in his remarks, the South South Coordinator of Buhari Support Organisation, Mr. Gabriel Abijan, explained that they decided to dump the APC for the PDP having realised that the APC has nothing to offer them

“We don’t regret leaving APC today because it is not a serious party. We have our members in all the 31 local government areas of the state and we are more than 100,000 in number. And today, we declare our support for the PDP and we assure that we are going to bring all our members to support the PDP and the candidates,” hesaid.

Also speaking, Effiong Attah said his group, the Humanitarian Services for Buhari 2019, was particularly impressed with the industrialization efforts of Governor Udom led administration and had decided to support his re-election.

“Our governor has also done very well in terms of road infrastructure. Many rural roads he has done in most of our communities have helped our farmers to access their farms without difficulty. Also before this government came on board, Akwa Ibom did not have a single industry, so we are here today to declare our total support for his re-election and for the PDP,” he added