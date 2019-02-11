APC has proven Buhari’s unfit —Udeogaranya

By Ebun Sessou

Former APC Presidential aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya has joined the league of opponents who think President Muhammadu Buhari is not fit to continue as Nigeria’s president.

In a statement issued yesterday in Lagos, Udeogaranya said: ‘’It was a very sad moment and sorrowful when the APC family denied our dear President Muhammadu Buhari the singular task of handing party flags to the party flagbearers in the forthcoming elections in a two-third empty Teslim Balogun small sized stadium in Lagos.

“It is a denial that attests to a deep profound confirmation to the suspecting public that APC has finally accepted its grievous mistake in imposing on the party a presidential candidate who they cannot allow to perform the simplest task of handing their party flags to the party flagbearers and yet, APC wants you to vote in such a candidate to run Nigeria and run our lives, which from all ramifications is a more herculean task.”