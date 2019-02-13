APC gubernatorial aspirant in A-Ibom, supporters decamp to PDP

By Chioma Onuegbu

UYO—A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State chapter and governorship aspirant for the 2019 election, Dr. Edet Efretuei, has decamped to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Efretui who was formerly a member of the PDP abandoned his party, the APC with his supporters numbering about 2,000 on Tuesday when the governorship candidate of the PDP, Governor Udom Emmanuel rounded off his party campaigns in his hometown, Onna Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “I have seen projects in this state. I am from that system and I am telling you that there is nothing like federal might. We have to vote for the PDP at all levels to secure the future of this state and country.”

The highlight of the defection was the bringing back of his supporters from across the state numbering more than 2,000 to join the PDP.