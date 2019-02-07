APC confused, bent on rigging coming elections – Secondus 

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, on Thursday, said the All Progressive Congress, APC, is bent on rigging the forthcoming general elections in the country.

Secondus stated this in Katsina while reacting to the recent statement credited to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Governor El-Rufai had threatened foreign powers whom, he said, may have had the intention to interfere with the coming elections in the country, to jettison the idea or “leave Nigeria in body bags.”

But the PDP Chairman said El-Rufai’s statement meant that the ruling party is confused and bent on rigging the forthcoming through dubious means.

He, however, vowed that the PDP and Nigerians would resist any form of rigging in the country.

According to him, “the APC government are confused, they are worried and are adopting all sorts of measures to make sure that they rig this election.

“And you know the spirit of confusion have entered them. One of their Governors, Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna state) attacked the International communities, saying that members of the global democratic institutions that are working for a peaceful election in Nigeria would return to their countries in body bags.

“Which means that APC, their leadership and their plans, is to destabilise this election.

“Let me remind you that in 2015, the same El-Rufai and other leaders of APC travelled as far as United States to ask for International observers that witnessed the elections. But because they want to rig, they don’t want the international observers to come.

“The will of the people will prevail. Because of the confusion in APC, they have lost all the polls from the international, local and national. And they have lost the victory to Atiku. Atiku is winning and that is why APC is confused.

“They have resorted to redeployment of the Commissioners of Police and destroy institutions like the Nigerian Police Force and the Military. They want to compromise them to aid them to rig the elections.

“You cannot destroy the will of the people and Nigerians. Atiku is the symbol of unity for our country,” Secondus said.

He however urged the electorates to come out en masse to vote for Atiku and Lado just as he urged them to ensure their votes counts.

Similarly, the Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, wooed the electorate to make him the next president to fulfil the dream late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua could not achieve during his lifetime.

He said he would work closely with the Governorship candidate in the state, Yakubu Lado Danmarke, to restore security and lost glory in the state.

The party leader in the state, Bar. Ibrahim Shehu Shema, urged the electorates to vote wisely, saying Atiku stands to unify and heal the country.

Earlier, the Governorship candidate in the state, Yakubu Lado Danmarke claimed that the APC destroyed sixteen (16) years of PDP achievements.