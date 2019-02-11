APC Campaign alerts on plot by PDP to launch fake news campaign

By Olayinka Ajayi

THE Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Campaign yesterday alleged a plot by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to inundate the media with fake news ahead of Saturday’s presidential election.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the APC Campaign, Mr. Festus Keyamo said the controversy over the death of Leah Sharibu was a script weaved by the PDP as part of the fake news campaign. He said: “Two of such fake news in the series have already been released through their proxies and nameless individuals. The first is an audio clip of a supposed “nurse” of President Muhammadu Buhari telling voters that the President is sick and cannot govern for another four years.

“We understand that a Nigerian girl whose real name is Sandra and who used a fake British accent did the said recording somewhere in Maitama in a house belonging to a PDP chieftain. Security operatives are already on her trail. The second fake news released is on the purported death of Leah Sharibu. This is a lie from the pit of hell as the Federal Government’s effort to set her free has reached an advanced stage.

“The other fake news lined up for the next few days by the PDP and Atiku’s handlers would consist of similar doctored audios, videos and fake news with no link to credible news sites.

“Our advice to the leadership of the PDP is that Nigeria must not burn because of their selfish ambition.