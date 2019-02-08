Apapa gridlock: Removing tankers ahead Buhari’s visit is wickedness – Agbaje

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Following removal of tankers on major highways for President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Lagos State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial Candidate, Jimi Agbaje, has described the Federal and State Governments’ action as an act of hypocrisy and wickedness.

Agbaje added that the act further indicated that the welfare of the citizens was meaningless to the governments, saying, they turned deaf ears to the yearning of residents and found the right strategy because the president was visiting the state.

The PDP candidate reacted to the sudden clearance of the tankers that have allegedly turned the Eko Bridge, Ikorodu road and other highways to parking lot yesterday at a town hall meeting in Apapa.

ALSO READ: No amount of regulation can solve Apapa traffic gridlock — Truckers

While promising that the area’s traffic logjam would become history when elected, he lamented the removal, meant that authorities were wicked and had only left residents and businesses to suffer deliberately.

“Have you noticed that there is no traffic jam in Apapa today?” Agbaje asked when he addressed the audience at the OC Events Centre on Randle Road, where hundreds had gathered to engage him in the interactive town hall meeting.

“It means that these people are wicked people. It means that they are hypocrites. They have refused to clear this traffic all this time, even when they knew they had the solution. So because President Muhammadu Buhari is coming tomorrow, they have cleared the traffic. So when he leaves, they will punish us again.

“We are saying that the traffic situation in Apapa becomes a priority. I am an Apapa person. I stay in Apapa. I work in Apapa. As Governor, I will ensure that this punishment will stop.”

Agbaje, however, vowed that his government would spare no means to upgrade the standard of education in Lagos public schools.

He lamented: “It is unbelievable that in 21st Century Lagos, school students still sit on the ground to take lessons.”

While reeling out his plans, Agbaje said his education policy would include the training of artisans, and bring them up to international modern standards in order to help them improve their skills, income and welfare.

The PDP candidate further accused the APC led administration of withholding the licences of traditional rulers in order to force them to remain loyal.

His words: “Many of you Baales here today do not have your titles gazetted. And this they have deliberately done to serve as a rope they can pull anytime they want to blackmail and compel you to do what they want.”