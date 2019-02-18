Anyaoku, Adebanjo, Okorie, others lament postponed polls

By Olayinka Ajayi

Some of the country’s leading elder-statesmen have lamented the postponement of the presidential and senatorial elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC National Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. Among the elder statesmen who spoke with Vanguard were former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka

Anyaoku, a chieftain of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the National Chairman of United Progressives Party, UPP, Chief Chekwas Okorie and former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

I am very surprised and disappointed – Chief Anyaoku

Obviously peeved at the development yesterday, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, affirmed his shock at the news saying “I am very surprised and disappointed”

INEC didn’t learn any leason from previous postponement – Okorie

Also speaking on the issue, the Chairman of United Progressive Party ,UPP, Chief Chekwas Okorie said: “ I am very disappointed that INEC doesn’t seem to have learnt any lesson from previous postponements. That it happened before is not an excuse for it to happen again. As a matter of fact that should be more reason it should not happen again. Up till that announcement they continued to reassure the public that they were ready for the elections.”

We understand the issue they had are in PDP strong holds – Adebanjo

On his part Chief Ayo Adebanjo argued: “Oro yi ruyan loju o! (this development is confusing) but whatever maybe the reason all the election must be held in one day all over the country not in parts. What we heard was that voting materials are ready in some places and not ready in other places. I hope the INEC boss (Yakubu Mahmood) resists the pressure. But if he has to give-in to pressure from the powers that be, then it is unfortunate for him. Because I gathered that he wanted to do it peacefully. But it is a shame that with all the money spent and preparations made, Mahmood Yakubu can tell us that it was due to administrative mistake. We understand that the issue INEC had was in Kano and Sokoto which are PDP strong holds. But the development is totally condemnable.”

It is more than a shame – Dr. Ezeife

The former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife lampooned the electoral umpire on the sudden postponement saying: “It is not something that I want to talk about. It’s too much of a failure. It’s a dastard act. It portends everything negative to us as a nation. As it is more than a shame, it is more than a failure, it is something too embarrassing for me to talk about. If things like this continue in our nation, it is only God that can save Nigeria. If Nigeria will change it will be to the benefit of everybody.”