Another SDP faction adopts Atiku in Saturday’s presidential poll

.Asks members to vote massively for ex-VP

.Suspends executive members who convened last week’s illegal NEC, adopted Buhari

.Prof. Adeniran, Gabam, others affected

By Joseph Erunke

FOUR days after a faction of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, adopted candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari, in Saturday’s election, another faction has adopted candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Monday.

The faction, led by Chief Supo Shonibare, who, as the new national chairman of the party, its own National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, yesterday, in Abuja, endorsed Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and asked all members of the party to cast their votes massively for the former Vice President.

This was even as the faction suspended some executive members who participated in last Thursday’s factional National Executive Council, meeting where it endorsed President Buhari.

The National Secretary of the faction, Ijogi Adakola, while reading the outcome of their resolution endorsing Atiku, also said the Deputy National Chairman, South, Prof Tunde Adeniran, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, who is also the party’s treasurer, were suspended among others for anti-party activities.

While accusing the suspended members of convening illegal NEC meeting last week, the faction, according to the resolution, asked the suspended members to stop parading themselves as officials of the party forthwith.

“Prof Tunde Adeniran’s unconstitutional and unilateral appointment and announcement as acting chairman of the SDP is hereby nullified and voided.

“Adeniran is hereby suspended from the party for gross misconduct, anti-party and acts prejudicial to the fortunes of the party which have gravely brought the party to great disrepute,” he said.

Also speaking, Shonibare explained that the NEC adopted Atiku because of his strong resolve to restructure the country for good.

“This directive is premised on the Atiku Abubakar acceptance of a template for fiscal and political restructuring, and to devolve to the states all functions of government that are not the exclusive prerogative of obligations under international treaties or common services of States.

“The resolution reads thus: “Arising from the well-represented conference of stakeholders, the following resolutions were reached:

That Prof Tunde Adeniran’s unconstitutional and unilateral appointment and announcement as acting Chairman of the SDP is hereby nullified and voided.

“That Prof Tunde Adeniran is hereby suspended from the party for gross misconducts, anti-party and acts prejudicial to the fortunes of the party which have gravely brought the party to great disrepute.

“That Chief Supo Shonibare, formerly National Vice Chairman, South West, is hereby nominated, adopted and ratified as the New National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party.

“That Alhaji Shehu Gabam is hereby suspended removed from the position of the National Secretary of the SDP

“That Alhaji Shehu Gabam is hereby suspended from the party for grave acts of misconducts and anti-party prejudicial to the fortune of the party, which have brought the party disrepute.

“That Mr Adakole Ijogi is hereby nominated, adopted and ratified by SDP NEC as the new Secretary of the Social Democratic Party.

“That Senator Ebenezer Ikeyina, National Vice Chairman, South East, is hereby nominated, adopted and ratified as the National Vice Chairman South, of the Social Democratic Party.

“That Amb Philips Okechukwu is hereby nominated, adopted and ratified as the National Vice Chairman South East of the Social Democratic Party.

‘That Comrade Vincent Bakare is hereby nominated, adopted and ratified as the National Secretary Civil Society and Labour of the Social Democratic Party.

“That Mr Wale Alade-Oba is hereby nominated, adopted and ratified as the National Welfare Officer of the Social Democratic Party.

“That a committee will be set up to look into the illegal removal and suspension of state chapter party chairmen. That appointments be made immediately to fill the vacant offices in the NEC and NWC.

” The NEC considered all the options available to the Party and observed the impasse occasioned by the lingering court claims of our Presidential candidates which prevented any Nationwide Presidential Campaign. In view of these challenges, the NEC deliberated exhaustively and unanimously resolved to direct the Social Democratic Party supporters nationwide to mobilise our members and members of the public to support the candidature of the Atiku Abubakar.

“This directive is premised on the Alh. Atiku Abubakar acceptance of a template for fiscal and political restructuring to devolve to the states all functions of government that are not the exclusive prerogative of obligations under international treaties or common services of States, and on the assurance that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will be able to effectively address the economic security and political challenges facing the polity.”