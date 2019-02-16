Angry reactions trail rescheduling of polls

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Imo people have expressed anger and disappointment over the rescheduling of the general elections by the management of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

A United States of America based attorney, Mr. Stanley Ozuzu, expressed regret that “the rescheduling has brought national and international embarrassment to Nigeria’s corporate image”.

According to Mr. Ozuzu, “INEC is supposed to be an Independent body, but I doubt if the Commission’s decision to postpone the elections was not forced down it’s throat by extraneous outfits or persons.”

While saying that there was no way the Muhammadu Buhari administration can exonerate itself from the ugly development, Ozuzu equally opined that “this has cast serious aspersion on Nigeria’s preparedness for democratic engineering”.

Answering another question, Mr. Ozuzu wondered why INEC chose to inform Nigerians about the rescheduling of the elections when the citizenry were fast asleep.

“Behind what INEC called logistic reasons, is the glaring and palpable degree of incompetence. It is shameful that the Commission did not learn from past mistakes”, Ozuzu said.

Reacting also on phone, from his Amaimo Ikeduru country home, Apostle Ejike Emereonye, lamented that he risked travelling to his village in the early hours of Saturday, to beat the police clampdown on vehicular movement.

“You can imagine how disappointed I was, on learning that the polls have been postponed by INEC, after taking the risk. We are disappointed and frustrated. INEC has a huge burden to explain what happened to it’s supposed logistic arrangements”, Apostle Emereonye said.

For Mr. Ikay Ukaegbu, a youth leader in Owerri, “the streets of Owerri municipality are completely deserted and business outfits shutdown, in full compliance with government instructions”.

Ukaegbu equally recalled with grief that all the Unity Colleges and tertiary institutions were ordered to close shop, because of the now botched elections.

“Now that the elections have been postponed by one week, will government extend the forced school holiday by another week? We are really in a fix”, Ukaegbu said.