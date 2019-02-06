Andy Uba gets Nnewi North stakeholders’ endorsement for senate

Nnewi North Local Government Area and its stakeholders, Wednesday, endorsed Senator Andy Uba for re-election as the senator representing Anambra South senatorial District.

Notorious Katsina kidnapper nabbed

The event which started with a closed door meeting with Chief Chukwuma Innocent Ifeadiaso (Innoson Motors) at his residence in Nnewi was later opened to the general public.

Senator Andy Uba also toured the streets and markets of Nnewi North Local Government Area with his campaign team.

The Senator visited the Nnewi Ultra Modern Market and the Nnewi Timber market where he had a one-on-one interaction with the traders.

Meanwhile, Uba also visited Obi Afamobiekosi of Umuenem Òtòlò, Obi Ọfokele of Ọdịda Nnewi-ichi, Obi Umume-jiaku, Uru-agu Nnewi and Obi Benneth Chukwuemeka of Amu-ukwu Umudim Nnewi North respectively.

The humble Senator, as popularly called by locals, has been on ward-to-ward tour in Anambra South of the State since first of February.