Anambra monarch suspended over kola nut

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—SOME traditional rulers in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State at the weekend engaged in a heated argument over who should break the kola nut when Governor Willie Obiano visited the area.

The incident led to the suspension of the traditional ruler of Umueri, Igwe Ben Ameke from the traditional council for being the mastermind of the fracas for one year because of what other royal fathers described as his fragrant violation of customs and tradition of Igbo land as it concerns the rules surrounding the breaking of kola nuts.

Chairman of Anambra East Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Alex Edozieuno in a letter announcing Igwe Ameke’s suspension, directed that “an observer from Umueri should be nominated to be attending a meeting of royal fathers in the area while the suspension lasts.”

The suspension letter was copied to the chairman of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the state commissioner for chieftaincy affairs, the police and Department of State Service, DSS, among others.

It was gathered that during a reception for Obiano, who was on a ‘thank you’ tour to the area, Igwe Ameke grabbed the kola nuts from the Senior Special Assistant to Governor, Mr. Anthony Oli on the ground that he was son of the soil and therefore the right person to break the kola nut.