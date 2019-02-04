Amuneke warns Flying Eagles against South Africa

Coach Emmanuel Amuneke has hailed the Flying Eagles winning start at the U20 AFCON in Niger, but at the same time warned the Nigeria U20s have to be at their best against South Africa tomorrow.

The Flying Eagles beat Burundi 2-0, while South Africa forced a 1-1 draw with hosts Niger.

A win for the Flying Eagles on Tuesday will book them qualification to the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.

Amuneke, who is on the CAF Technical Study Group for the U20 AFCON said the team led by coach Paul Aigbogun can get the job done tomorrow.

“It was a good start for the Flying Eagles in the tournament as winning your first match gives you more confidence to push harder and that’s exactly what they have done,” the one-time African Footballer of the Year said.

“The boys showed wonderful character in second half to get the two goals needed to go top of the group.

“They need to continue in that manner knowing fully well they have a very crucial match coming up on Tuesday against South Africa.

“The South Africans will come out in full force because they are yet to win and so the Flying Eagles need to double their efforts so they could well pick the ticket for the World Cup on that day.”

The Flying Eagles final Group A game will be against the host nation.