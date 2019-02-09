Amosun’s service working for him

Obviously, Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, is a lucky man considering the pattern of his success in life.

Amosun had, in 2003, been elected as a senator representing Ogun Central, the largest Senatorial district out of the three districts in the state.

He became a two-term governor in the state, four years after, in 2011, and wants to go back to the legislative arm of government…

However, the governor seems to be having so many things working for him as he is planning his come back to the Senate to become a ranking senator.

Sunday Vanguard observed that the governor did not become carried away as a result of his status as a governor in the state he embarked on a serious campaign tour to all the six local government areas of the senatorial zone.

The governor began the flag off of his Senatorial campaign with a royal blessing from the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo .

Amosun took his family, political associates and loyalists to the monarch to receive his royal blessing as he was embarking on the journey to the red Chamber the second time.

Sunday Vanguard also observed that both the monarch and his Chiefs preferred Amosun to represent the district due to his connection and closeness to the seat of power in the country. The Alake did not mince his words when he said it was pay-back time for Amosun for his good and sterling past as governor.

Alake eulogised Amosun for changing the face of the state, especially the state capital with the various infrastructure.

Amosun is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC. He is contesting against about 41 candidates of political parties, the most prominent of which is the former Speaker of the state assembly, Titi Oseni-Gomez. Another is Biodun Sanyaolu.

For a senatorial campaign flag-off, the crowd pulled by Amosun was by any standard a mammoth crowd.

It would seem many party supporters from across the Ogun Central Senatorial District preferred to listen to Amosun, from the Panseke pedestrian bridge.

Panseke, in Abeokuta, is a hub of business and commercial activities. Several roads criss-cross Panseke and it’s the gateway to Moshood Abiola Polytechnic.

Shortly after he finished the official flag off, Amosun hit the ground running with his loyalists and began his ward-to-ward campaign in all the wards in the six local governments of the district.

It is generally believed that, the Senatorial contest is a walk over for Amosun as a result of so many factors.

Some of the factors that are working in favour of the governor, according to the findings are his sterling performance as a governor in the district, his closeness to President Muhammadu Buhari and his strong connection to the grass roots, among others.

For Amosun to have won all the 236 wards twice in 2011 and 2015, winning just about 50 wards might not be a herculean task for him. And recently, the governor’s ambition got a filip as some big wigs of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in tbe Senatorial district defected to the APC and pledged their loyalty to him .

A PDP, House of Representatives candidate in Abeokuta South Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Owolabi Kola Balogun, led his leaders and hundreds of supporters to the APC in the State.

Balogun, popularly called OKB, was the Abeokuta South candidate of PDP in Ladi Adebutu’s group of the PDP, before his defection to the ruling party in the state.

The leaders of the PDP in Abeokuta South who followed Balogun to APC included the collegiate Chairman, Lekan Salako; Ogun Central Senatorial Chairman, Ismael Odejimi; deputy party Chairman, Mukaila Adekunle; State leaders, Amodemaja Isiaka and Hon Dapo Adeyemi, among others.

They were received by Amosun at his residence in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta.

Speaking at the short event, Balogun said he was moving into APC with all the structure of PDP in Abeokuta South, saying he is satisfied with the leadership style of Amosun.

He said, ”politics is local, like they say, and when the people at the local level can not provide the right leadership, you have to look for right leadership where it is being provided. I want to tell you today that I am contented with the leadership style of Senator Ibikunle Amosun and I have adopted him as my father and my political leader and by the grace of God, we shall deliver his senatorial election. I was a member of PDP, the Ladi faction and I am leaving; I am coming back to my house under the leadership of Senator Ibikunle Amosun. Before now, I didn’t see any candidate except myself; we were coasting home before now and that coasting home is being redirected to Senator Ibikunle Amosun because this is where the future lies. I am moving with the whole structure of PDP in Abeokuta South.”

While receiving them, Amosun described the former leaders of PDP as his own leaders who showed him the way when he was contesting for senate under the party in 2003, asking them to replicate same in other local governments.

Conducting a survey on the likelihood of the winner of the Senatorial election as at the time of filing this report, Amosun seems to be having an edge over the African Democratic Congress, ADC, candidate, Oseni-Gomez and her PDP counterpart.