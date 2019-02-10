Amb. Hagher, former SDP presidential aspirant, denounce endorsement of Buhari

…. Calls on members to reject slave mentality

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Social Democratic Party, SDP, presidential aspirant, Amb. Iyorwuese Hagher, has decried the decision of the National Working Committee of the party to throw its weight behind the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming election stressing that major stakeholders of the party were not consulted before the decision was taken.

Amb. Hagher said “the decision was motivated by selfishness, greed, arrogance and lack of integrity of the SDP leadership”

The former Minister of Power, who spoke yesterday in Makurdi said, “I received with shock, disbelief and horror the decision of the party leaders of the SDP to support the APC in the forth coming presidential elections.

“As a major stakeholder of the party I hereby denounce the decision to sell the SDP to the APC. I will never succumb to the pressure to return the country that I loved dearly and wanted to be president to brutal dictatorship and fascism.

“I call on all SDP supporters nationwide to reject being sold to slavery, incipient dictatorship, oppression and recurrent insecurity.

“I hereby call on all SDP party faithful nationwide who stand for national cohesion, nation-building, equity and equality and a peaceful Nigeria to vote against the APC and instead support and vote for the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar on February 16th

“This unpopular arbitrary decision of a few insensitive and wantonly parasitic party leaders is a grave betrayal of loyal SDP members nationwide who have endured senseless arbitrariness, terrible greed and the painful process of building the party. I feel this betrayal personally and viscerally.”