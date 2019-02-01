Amapakabo leads U23s against Libya – Rohr

Super Eagles assistant coach Imama Amapakabo will lead the country’s U23 team for a 2020 Olympics qualifier against Libya in March, according to coach Gernot Rohr.

“My assistant Imama will lead the U23 team,” Rohr said.

The team are soon to move into training camp ahead of the match against Libya.

The former Enugu Rangers and El Kanemi Warriors coach will take the post of Salisu Yusuf, who is under a ban for receiving cash from undercover journalists posing as agents.

He assisted Yusuf when the CHAN Eagles reached the final of their tournament in Morocco last year.