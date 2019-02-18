Alleged impersonation: APGA moves against Amuchie, wants him arrested

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has initiated moves to arrest and prosecute one of it’s former Governorship aspirants who lost in the primary election, Mr Stanley Amuchie, for alleged impersonation of the party’s governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.

Amuchie who is also accused of documents falsification, is campaigning with posters and banners, claiming to be the governorship candidate of APGA in Imo State.

However, the party in the state avers that Mr Amuchie is impersonating the genuine candidate of the party and currently working with opponents of the party to cause confusion in APGA by pasting his picture banners and posters as APGA governorship candidate at various locations in the state.

The party consequently ordered his arrest while urging the public and loyalists of APGA to discountenance Amuchie’s claims.

APGA members were also advised to report Amuchie’s whereabouts to the nearest police station whenever he is sighted.

The party through it’s state chairman, Chief Peter Ezeobi, in a press conference, yesterday, reiterated that Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume is it’s governorship candidate adding that his ticket is not in contention, as there is no court order that states otherwise.

Ezeobi urged party faithful to remain focused and keep their eyes on the prize as no amount of pranks from opponents can subvert the will of the people of the state.