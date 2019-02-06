Alleged fraud: Court adjourns ex-NIA DG, wife’s case

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, adjourned hearing till today, the arraignment of former Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke and his wife, Folashade, over an allegation of concealment of crime proceeds totaling $205 million.

The defendants, who are to appear before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke are charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over an allegation of money laundering, fraud, concealment of crime proceeds, and criminal breach of trust.

The case which was earlier fixed for February 1, for the arraignment of the defendants but was further adjourned until yesterday, as the case was not listed before the court on that day.

However, yesterday, the prosecution and informed the court that although the case was still not listed, it was seeking a clear direction from the court in the circumstances.

The commission said that the prosecution was having issues with service of the charge on the defendants, adding that it wished to predicate on the existing charge before the court to make certain applications.

Citing provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, he said that the court could compel the attendance of the defendants by summons or bench warrant.

In response, Aneke said although the rules had such provisions, it was necessary for the court to have something to act upon, adding that there was nothing before the court at present.

The court consequently, adjourned the case until today, for the prosecution to bring his application before the court.

According to the charge, on April 12, 2017, the defendants indirectly concealed the sum of $43.5 million, the property of the Federal Government of Nigeria in Flat 7B, No. 16, Osborne Road, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The defendants were also alleged to have between Aug. 25, 2015, and Sept. 2, 2015, in Lagos, indirectly used the sum of $1.7m, the property of the Federal Government to acquire Flat 7B, No. 16, Osborne Road, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendants directly converted the sum of $160.8m property of the Federal Government to their own use.

The prosecution said that the defendants reasonably ought to have known that the said sums formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act of criminal breach of trust and concealment of crime proceeds.

The offences contravened Sections 15, 15 (2), 15(2)(d) and 15 (3) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2015.