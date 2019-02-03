All Nigerian festival unveils brand ambassador

BY CHIAMAKA UBA

The All Nigerian Festival which is designed to showcase Nigeria’s heritage in food, craft, fashion, and art, has unveiled MBGN Miss Tourism, Danielle Hafsat Jatto as its first ever brand ambassador at the Nike Art Gallery, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, human rights activist Femi Falana (SAN) who is also the chairman of the Board of Directors, All Nigerian Festival noted that the festival is an initiative designed to promote Nigeria’s cultural values.

He further lamented that most Nigerians have abandoned their local dialect for the English language.

His words: “We often speak English to our children even though all of us were thought in our local languages by our parents but many of us think that is how to be civilized. If care is not taken, our languages are going to be extinct. If you look around the world most people speak their native languages to their children, the Japanese, Chinese, and French do so .’’

He further stated that his happy that there is been some cultural emulation in this part of the world whereby people are now proud to bear their native names and he admonished Nigerians and the media to encourage and promote the Nigerian culture in all aspect of their lives.

Notable figures at the event were, founder of All Nigerian Festival, Mr. Kupa Victory, Founder of the Nike Art Gallery Mrs. Nike Okundaye, iconic Nigerian artist, Bruce Onokbrakpeya, Nneka and Victor Moses of Goge Africa, and renowned designer, Modella amongst others.