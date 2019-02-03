Akwa Ibom lady allegedly abducted, stripped naked by Councillor, wife begs Police Commissioner Kimo for justice

… Alleges moves to sweep case under the carpet

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

Ms Iniubong Essien, who was allegedly abducted, tortured and publicly paraded after being stripped naked by a council lawmaker in Ibiono Ibom State, Uduak Godwin Nseobot, and his wife, Aniedi, over false allegation that she stole at their wedding ceremony, is seeking justice.

Essien expressed the fear that the case may be swept under the carpet as there were no signs on the part of the police in the state that the suspects would be prosecuted.

According to her, the case against the suspects was supposed to have come up at the Magistrate Court at Okoita, Akwa Ibom State several weeks ago, but, to her chagrin, the police officer in charge of the matter did not file the case and did not also inform her about the turn of events.

“The matter was supposed to come up on January 14, 2019 at Okoita Magistrate Court but, to my greatest surprise, when I went to give the police mobilization fee, I was told that the matter had been transferred to Zone 6, Calabar, Cross River State. The question is how come that Zone 6 wants to handle the matter and l was not informed”, she told Sunday Vanguard.

She begged Akwa Ibom Police Commissioner, Mr Musa Kimo, and all well-meaning persons in the country to help her get justice.

Meanwhile, the victim said her life was in danger as, according to her, she had been receiving calls from persons who had been threatening her while she believed some people were stalking her.

Her nightmare started on November 5, 2018, when her friend, Aniedi, and her hubby allegedly kidnapped and took her to a remote village in Ibiono Ibom, where she was tortured over alleged stealing of stealing money during their wedding without evidence. She vehemently refuted the allegation, describing it as trumped up.