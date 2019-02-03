Akeredolu empowers 270 less privileged, promises better living condition

Akure – Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Sunday reiterated his administration’s commitment towards improving the living conditions of the less privileged in the state.

The governor said this in Akure at an empowerment programme for 270 less privileged Muslims.



The beneficiaries include widows, handicapped and those specialised in a particular field but financially handicapped.

“This is just the beginning. The next phase will accommodate more beneficiaries. The less privileged are many among us and we will do more.

“There won’t be any religious bias in our administration. What we have done for Muslims is compulsory,” he said.

The governor further appealed to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the equipment instead of disposing of them.

According to Akeredolu, “we have identified a location for the government mosque and we will soon start the construction which will not be far from the chapel”.

Earlier, Alhaji Khalil Fawehinmi, Chairman, Ondo State Muslim Welfare Board, thanked the governor for the gesture.

He said it was the pilot phase and would be a yearly affair.

He said it was the first of its kind in the history of the state.

The chairman also described Akeredolu as someone who respected all religions and prayed for his good health.

“We all know the situation of the economy and the paucity of funds, but the governor still empowered our people.

“Even Muslim schools in the state have been renovated by this administration, let us pray for his good health,” he said.

A beneficiary, Mr Lasisi Taiwo, a physically challenged person who was given a Clipper and a Generator, told NAN the exercise was surprising and encouraging.



He thanked the state Muslim Welfare Board and the government for deeming it fit to associate with the less privileged.

He said that the gesture would brighten their hope of eradicating poverty in their various homes.

NAN further reports that equipment distributed include clippers, generators, hair dryers and grinding machines.