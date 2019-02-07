Ajayi Poly gets LGSC accolades

AJAYI Polytechnic, Ikere-Ekiti has received the accolades of the management team of the Local Government Service Commission, Ekiti State for regular training of their staff members in both National Diploma and professional courses.

This was revealed during the facility tour carried out by the team to the Polytechnic last Tuesday.

The team which included Engr. Ajibola Lawrence, the Director of Works; Mr. Wale Oladipo, Admin Officer and Mr. Ade Ojo, Director of Establishment, lauded the initiative of the founder, Dr. Busayo Ajayi to have established the Polytechnic in Ekiti State which they said as a matter of fact, would in one way or the other boost the social and economic development of the state.

Ajayi Polytechnic is a private polytechnic primarily established to raise industrial giants through inclusive entrepreneurship and innovative technological education and was approved by the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE about two years ago.

While addressing the management staff of the polytechnic, Mr Ade Ojo made it categorically clear that before they could recognise any school for patronage, the management team of the commission would first of all inspect the school and the facilities in place as the kind of training their staff undergo matters a lot. He noted that it’s what they learn that they would practise in their various places of work. He said one of the criteria they consider before going into partnership with any institution is the accreditation of courses by the concerned authorities to ensure that their staff are not being cajoled.

In his reaction, Professor Michael Alonge, the Rector of the institution told the team that some staff members of Ekiti State Ministry of Works had been successfully trained in Autocad at the institution few months ago and have their certificates duly signed by himself and the registrar of the school which he said was a litmus test for subsequent trainings. Alonge, therefore, urged the team to be of help in propagating the news to their staff across the 16 local government councils of the state.

He stressed that all the lecturers of Ajayi Polytechnic are more qualified and very sound in their various departments. Adding that the Polytechnic is also set to affiliate with Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State for degree programmes,. He listed the five courses currently being run at the institution which are; Accountancy, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical/Electronics Engineering and Statistics were all accredited. While more courses are to be accredited soon.

Some of the places visited at the campus by the team during the facility tour were; Digital Electronics Lab and Maintenance workshop where laptops, computer systems, phones and printers are being serviced and repaired. The Computer Lab which consists about sixty functional computer systems with Internet facilities for students practical was also visited before proceeding to the school library, well stocked with the modern textbooks that are good for research work and a functional e-library. Other areas visited include; Mechanical workshop, Electrical installation workshop, Clinic and the classrooms.

In their feedback, each and every member of the team expressed delight at all they saw in the course of their tour which they said they wouldn’t have known that the school has, especially the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) which they said is mostly found in the banks and some other sophisticated equipments in all the laboratories of the Polytechnic which are hardly found in other Polytechnics in the country.

Extolling the virtues of the Rector, Professor Alonge and that of Mr Segun Onaade, a chatered accountant as well as a lecturer in the Department of Accountancy, Mr Ade Ojo noted that having the likes of such personalities among the management staff of the institution means great, based on their status and antecedents. Ade Ojo described both Alonge and Onaade as a round peg in a round hole. He therefore, advised the management of the Polytechnic not to limit their programmes to National Diploma alone. He said they should equally endeavour to incorporate some professional courses like ICAN and ANAN.

In the same vein, Mr Wale Oladipo clamoured for more facilities for sporting activities for the students through which talents could be discovered.

Pastor. Ayodele Julius, the Registrar of the Polytechnic who had earlier welcomed the visitors made them to realise that Ajayi Polytechnic Programmes are not limited to National Diploma only. He said other programmes offered in the institution are; Professional Diploma Courses and Professional Certificate Courses in ICT. Ayodele also made it known that the Polytechnic is a CISCO certified and NABTEB approved centre where NABTEB GCE was recently conducted. He however; subscribed to having additional professional courses as advised just as he assured the team of more improvement in some other areas advised as well such as engaging in other things that could give the Polytechnic a wider publicity.