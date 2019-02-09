Air Force holds route march ahead general elections

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday in Lagos assured residents of its commitment to secure the nation as well as ensure security of lives and property during and after the general elections.

The Air Officer Commanding, NAF Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Abdulganiyu Adebisi, gave the assurance during the route march organised for its officers and men at the Sam Ethnam Base in Ikeja.

“The essence of the exercise is not to win prize but to foster espirit de corps and physical fitness of individuals through active participation in exercise of this nature.

Crashed helicopter not from NAF, Presidential air fleet – NAF Official

“It is important that we remain both physically and mentally fit to carry out our responsibilities as the defenders of our nation’s territorial integrity and encourage the spirit of sportsmanship in our personnel.

“Let me use this medium to re-emphasise that you must all be of good conduct in the forthcoming general elections if you go out to vote.

“Don’t be found wanting of any act that constitutes a breach of electoral law as you exercise your franchise,” he said.

Adebisi further urged the personnel to carry out their duties as directed and remain good ambassadors of NAF.

On the election, Adebisi said the command would work in synergy with other security agencies within the state to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

“Lagosians should be rest assured that there will be adequate security coverage for people to go out and cast their vote in a peaceful and calm environment,” he said.

Over 200 officers, Air Men and Women, participated in the exercise which saw them march through the base to the Murtala Muhammed Airport axis and back to the base. (NAN)