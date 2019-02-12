Elections: Youths tasked to resist being used as agents of violence on Saturday’s elections

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Nigeria Integrity Forum national chairman and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, in Kogi State Alhaji Yakubu Mamuda Kampala have called on Nigerian youths to resist being used as agents of violence before, during and after the Saturday’s elections.

Speaking on Tuesday in Lagos, Kampala urged Nigerians to vote massively for the PDP Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the founding fathers of Nigeria are pleased with him.

His words, “In a dream, I saw the founding fathers of our nation like Sir Ahmadu Bello,Tafawa Balewa, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe Aguiyi Ironsi, Odumegwu Ojukwu, Murihtala Muhammed, Shehu Shagari they all expressed their support for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to rule Nigeria next. ”

“This is the divine confirmation Nigerians need concerning this year’s presidential election. So, we must all rise to this challenge of voting for Atiku” Kampala disclosed.

He called on Nigerians to come out massively on Saturday and cast their votes for the PDP saying ” God has shown us the way we must follow to surmount the challenges confronting us. And youths should not be allowed be used as agents of violence during and after the elections.”