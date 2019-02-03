Agency lauds Gov. Ugwuanyi’s strides in Primary Healthcare delivery 

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his administration’s far reaching reforms in the health sector which have ensured effective service delivery in the state’s primary healthcare.

Dr. Shuaib, who spoke when he led members of the team on a courtesy visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, noted that the governor’s “giant strides in the area of primary healthcare delivery in the state” are commendable and worthy of emulation.

The Executive Director stated that his delegation was impressed that “Enugu State is one of the most viable states that have fulfilled most of requirements needed to access funds mapped out for primary healthcare delivery in the country.”

He told the governor that , “we are in Enugu because of the Thirty-fifth Conference of this organisation”, disclosing that “we used the period to visit some of the refurbished and newly established health centres in over two hundred wards scattered all over Enugu State”.

Dr. Shuaib also paid glowing tribute to the governor for the successes his administration has recorded in the immunization programme, stating that the efforts have given hope to children and vulnerable groups.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who welcomed the delegation to the Government House, stated that his “administration, since inception has paid adequate attention to the health care needs of the people including primary healthcare delivery because of the critical role it plays in upkeep of the people at the grassroots”.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, informed the delegation that because of emphasis on the primary healthcare delivery in the state, his administration inaugurated a committee headed by the Deputy Governor, to oversee the activities of the primary healthcare system in the state, expressing delight that this exemplary innovation is yielding the required results.

He therefore, reassured them of the commitment of his administration to continue to give priority attention to the health sector.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Enugu State, Dr. Hilary Agbo, described the achievements of Gov. Ugwuanyi in the area of primary healthcare delivery in the state as no mean feat.

According to him, “these members here came to visit Your Excellency in this their thirty-fifth conference, based on what they have heard and seen in the area of primary healthcare development in Enugu State.Your Excellency, of all your noble efforts in Enugu State, one thing is very significant and that is peace, when most of the country was in turmoil, people who seek safety rushed to Enugu State because Enugu State is peaceful”.