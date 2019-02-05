Agencies still diverting govt revenue —Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari declared, yesterday, that some agencies of government were still diverting or refusing to fully account for revenue generated, despite the anti-corruption drive of the Federal Government.

The president, who disclosed this while inaugurating the new board of Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, did not, however, give the names of the defaulting agencies.

He also did not indicate whether there were plans to sanction the officials responsible for the diversion.

President Buhari said rather than obey constitutional provisions and extant rules and regulations, such agencies continued as if nothing has changed.

He vowed that he was determined to ensure that every agency of government accounted for public revenue generated or expended.

He said: “As I have noted in recent times, despite our anti-corruption drive, some agencies of government still divert or refuse to fully account for revenue generated. Rather than obey constitutional provisions and extant rules and regulations, such agencies continue as if nothing has changed.

‘’We are determined to ensure that every agency of government account for public revenue generated or expended. I am looking forward to ICPC’s support both for enforcement of anti-corruption laws and submission of policy measures and directives to prevent revenue leakage and diversion.

Speaking after the inauguration, chairman of the board, Bolaji Owasanoye, said they were lucky to be given the assignment.

Other members of the board who were inaugurated are Grace Chinda, Okolo Titus, Obiora Igwedebia, Olubukola Balogun, Adams Bello, Hannatu Muhammed, Abdullahi Saidu, and Yahaya Dauda.