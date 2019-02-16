Aftermath of election postponement: Who are they deceiving? — Ladoja

By Ola Ajayi

A former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, and the presidential candidate of National Action Council, Oba Olapade Agoro, condemned the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Ladoja, who spoke in Ibadan, said, “The police and army had mobilised. Everybody had been mobilised for the elections. The electoral officers too and we are now saying the elections are cancelled just four hours to the exercise. Elections were supposed to be on at 8am and you cancelled it at 4am. It is a sad thing. Didn’t they know on Thursday that they were not ready? All along they had been telling people that the materials were ready and that the materials were deposited at CBN.

“Who are they deceiving? Themselves… I will wait and see what General Buhari will do. Because win or lose, I will sack all of them particularly all of them at INEC headquarters because they are incompetent. The implication is that the whole world is not taking us seriously again. It took them four years before they knew that the election were not going to hold today.

“Professor Mahmoud Yakubu has no business staying a day longer in INEC office in the interest of Nigeria.”