African leaders back Dangote, Imoukhuede-led Business Coalition for Health

….As Dangote canvasses 1% of PAT to fund health sector

Heads of government across Africa have expressed support for a new health platform tagged African Business Coalition for Health, ABC Health; a joint initiative of the Aliko Dangote Foundation; GBCHealth, and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, UNECA, which was launched, yesterday, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The ABC Health platform is an ambitious platform designed to bring together business leaders in Africa to collaborate with heads of government and other stakeholders to tackle basic health challenges in Africa, with assurances from government to collaborate for healthier Africans.

It was launched with commitments by all partners and stakeholders to put efforts together to improve basic health care services in the continent during the inaugural Africa Business: Health Forum 2019, which witnessed the launch of the official logo of the ABC Health. The platform has the objective of driving business leadership, strengthening partnerships, and facilitating investments to change the face of healthcare in Africa.

Refinery: FG’ll source forex from Dangote —Emefiele

Taking place on the margins of the 32nd African Union Summit, Heads of Governments and Business Community leaders across Africa, the forum examined opportunities to accelerate economic development and growth of the continent through a healthcare reform agenda that focuses on the wellbeing of employees for a more active and productive workforce.

The forum is expected to unify Africa’s key decision makers in exploring opportunities for catalysing growth in the continent’s economy, through business partnerships to invest in the health sector.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who was represented by the Foundation’s Executive Director, Halima Aliko-Dangote, said Africa Business Health Forum would identify issues and solutions to Africa’s health challenges with a view to mobilising the will to confront it headlong.

He said it is a well-known fact that there is a vital relationship between health and economic growth and development in Africa as healthy populations live longer, are more productive, and save more.”

Access to essential health services is an important aspect of development.

Dangote stated that “Governments from both developed and developing countries are increasingly looking at public-private partnerships (PPPs) as a way to expand access to higher-quality health services by leveraging capital, managerial capacity, and know-how from the private sector.”According to him, “Africa’s healthcare systems demand significant investments to meet the needs of their growing populations, changing patterns of diseases and the internationally-agreed development goals.

Under-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles pip hosts Niger, book semifinals, World Cup ticket

He said as a businessman, and through Aliko Dangote foundation, he is committed to working with governments and key stakeholders for the development of impactful health initiatives in Africa in the belief that private sector leaders have a strong role to play.