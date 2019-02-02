Africa Snr Badminton championship mascot: BFN calls for entries

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has called for entries for mascot for the All Africa Senior Badminton Championship which comes up from April 22-28 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State with the winner smiling home with N100,000.

According to the BFN boss, Francis Orbih, the campaign started last week with entries from residents of Rivers State only to allow them have a sense of belonging as their state host the best badminton players in Africa.

He said that entries would close on February 8 with a panel deciding the winning entry that would be used to sensitize the state on the championship before and during the event.

“We are sure that this will give them a sense of belonging as we also expect them to turn out in large numbers to cheer the teams to victory,” Orbih added.

He noted that encouraging them to submit entries for the mascot would create awareness for the championship in the state.

He also said that after the winning entry has been selected a roadshow would be done with the mascot on display throughout Port harcourt as part of the activities to create awareness around the Championship.

The BFN boss thanked the Rivers State Government for hosting the event and sated that it would go a long way in making the state one of the badminton hubs in Africa.