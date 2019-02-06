Africa can leverage economies on SMEs, says Microsoft4Afrika

…Invests over $5.1million on African start-ups

Microsoft 4Afrika, an initiative of Microsoft Inc, has challenged African leaders to plug in on the initiatives of the organisation to drive value into their economies and maximise the growth potentials small and medium enterprises, SMEs, can offer the continent.

Speaking at a technology parley in Lagos recently, Head, Strategic Partnerships at Microsoft 4Afrika, Mr Soromfe Uzomah, said his organisation has invested heavily in some small and medium enterprises particularly in providing access, capacity-building and innovation that governments could transform their economies with.

Why we invest in Africa SMEs

Uzomah, however, explained why Microsoft 4Afrika invests in African SMEs. According to him, “we believe that African small and medium enterprises have the potential to develop their economies, mop up unemployment and set the economies on the path of greatness. Some of these SMEs are doing between N10million and N100million a month in revenues and are employing up to 100 people averagely.

So we invest in them in three major parts. Firstly, access – which is basically access to energy and connectivity, second, is through skills development. This is because we believe that for a continent to be able to achieve its potential, it needs to invest in capacity-building beyond technology.

Then the last one is through innovation where we help organisations that we believe have scalable and sustainable solutions to African problems and let African founders to begin to drive value through that. Like I said, some of them are doing N10million, N100million a month in revenues and are employing up to 100 people averagely.

But access to funding is usually very difficult because interest rates from banks are very high. These types of organisations typically should be able to access venture capital, but they have to be able to communicate their numbers in a way that these venture capitalists and angel funds will understand.

“So, 4Afrika has a consulting company that will come in and sit with the SME to work through financials, operations, organisational structure and help them put together something that enables them to approach venture capitals to access either debt or equity funding at lower cost to their business. Typically, we do this through hubs and accelerators because we find that’s the easiest and fastest way to identify people who can actually grow.”

Importance of SME development

For him, there is a special reason why Africa must grow its SMEs. “Microsoft realises that we need to make investments into the African eco-system, to be able to drive businesses to a point where they can actually begin to leverage the right technology to grow. We believe that SMEs are the engine of any economy; we believe that they can drive value. In Nigeria alone, there are between 18 and 37 million SMEs, so we have to find a way to give them the support to be able to grow their businesses.

“We can’t speak to all SMEs because it is almost impossible to have a system that allows us as a company to speak to 18 million SMEs. So what we are doing across the continent is to identify critical stakeholders in the value chain for SMEs, and based on our analyses, it would typically fall into three or four categories – financial services institutions, telecoms organisations and government institutions. We try to engage with these entities and through them provide value to the SMEs.”

Major challenge for SMEs

However, he also does not believe that money is all that could solve the problem of African start-ups as he argues “the truth is that SMEs need more than finance to grow. Even if you raise the money or you are given the funding, you would suddenly discover that even having the right team could be a challenge. We believe that hubs and accelerators are a holistic approach to solving that problem for SMEs.

“Although for Microsoft, it is not so much about the dollar figure. So far, we have done $5.1million in investment over time, but the real value for the SME is having the stamp from Microsoft that says t it believes that these organisations will scale in the long-term.”

SMEs that qualify for 4Afrika support

“We look for things that indicate that the business is scalable, that addresses a huge market and that can sustain business. We also believe that you would have to leverage cloud technology because that gives the business the ability to be flexible. It allows you to operationalise your capital expenses. We also look at the team to make sure that you’re really engaged and committed to growing that business. We have done this with some organisations here that we are working with such as Max, Flutterwave, My Music, Space Point and others. We have even provided innovation grants for some. We also have Microsoft for start-ups. If you are looking to expand your small business, the main advantage is that Microsoft has relationships with ecosystems in different countries, so we can connect you with the right people and organisations to help you scale beyond the current borders of your business.”