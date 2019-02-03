AFCON 2019: Mikel’s experience key, says Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has insisted John Obi Mikel still has a role to play for the team at the Africa Cup of Nations. But he was quick to add that Mikel who recently signed for Middlesbrough will have to demonstrate his fitness before he can make the team.

‘’We need good players, we need experience, we need Mikel in good fitness so he can bring something to the team,’’ Rohr said. ‘’We already have good players, it is a competition, nobody has his starting place guaranteed even Mikel has to fight.

‘’Perhaps he can come and not start the game also, you know this. All is possible, the best one will play. ‘’

‘’His experience again is very important and to be respected like a team if you play international tournaments or very important games, you need somebody like Mikel with his personality and influence on his teammates, sometimes also on the other people, it can be interesting.’’ Mikel would be playing in his fifth AFCON if named on the Super Eagles roster for this year’s edition, having represented the country in 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013.