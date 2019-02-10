AFCON 2019: Ighalo will deliver for Nigeria, says Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Odion Ighalo will score more goals at the tournament in Egypt.

Rohr dismissed fears that Ighalo might not live up expectations because he hasn’t played top flight football for most of the year, following his failure to leave his relegated Chinese club, Changchun Yatai for a top club in Europe.

“Playing in China has nothing to do with performance. Ighalo practically qualified us for the Nation Cup despite playing in Chinese Super League. My prayer is for him to remain in top form for the AFCON.

“He is a key to us winning the AFCON in Egypt which is my target. He has courage and speed which is very important in any competition,” said Rohr who is monitoring the Flying Eagles at the U20 AFCON in Niger Republic.

He said he was on the look out for potentials that could fit into the Super Eagles for the AFCON tournament in Egypt.

“I am still watching and observing for now, no decision on any players yet, let’s see how it goes in the semifinals and finals.”