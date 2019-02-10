Adeboye prays for peace again

By Sam Eyoboka

FEW days before this year’s presidential election, the General Overseer of The Redeem-ed Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has again offer-ed prayers to God to give the nation peace.

Responding to an annual lecture presented by Eme-ritus Professor Michael Omolewa to herald the 77th birthday of the Gen-eral Overseer scheduled for March 3, Pastor (Mrs.) Folu Adeboye led parti-cipants at the J.F. Ade-Ajayi Auditorium of the University of Lagos, to urge the Prince of peace to enthrone peace in the country.

According to Mrs Adebo-ye who represented her husband at the 5th Pastor E.A. Adeboye Annual Birth-day Lecture with a theme: “Peace: The Global Quest”, there is no human endeav-our that will be fruitful with-out the Prince of peace, urging all to pray for all round peace in the nation.

“Nothing can be done with-out the Prince of peace. If there is any of us in this country who wants peace to abide with him or her and you have not repent-ed, please repent now and cry unto the Prince of peace to give us peace in accordance with the lect-ure we have just heard. Ask for an anniversary miracle of an all round peace,” she stated.

Earlier in his lecture, the Emeritus professor of the History of Education at the Faculty of Education of University of Ibadan, Prof. Omolewa outlined the nature of peace, cate-gories of peace, challeng-es to peace and the adv-antages of sustainable peace, emphasising that the search for peace act-ually began at creation with the expulsion of Adam from the Garden of Eden.

According to him: “it is being questioned whether the agreement that the end of the civil war was to produce neither victor nor vanquished is being respected in governance of the country. In any case the search for permanent peace in the country continues…All over the world, there remains the challenge of having peace,” he argued, stating that there can only be an enduring peace when the Prince of peace steps into the human situation.

“There is only one solution to the unrest in our minds and live, and that is by surrendering our lives to the Almighty God Creator of heaven and earth, repenting of our sins and iniquities, hidden and open and confessing them, accepting His only begotten Son as personal Saviour and Lord of our lives,” he stressed.

The deputy Vice Chance-llor of University of Lagos, Prof. Babajide Familoni, who represented the VC at the event, likened the occasion to the return of the Ark of God to the prime university, because of attendant blessings the university will be willing to host more of similar events subsequently.

In his welcome address, the convener, Pastor Tunji Onileaja on behalf of RCCG’s Elders Consultative Forum said those who are close to the churc’s G.O. will agree with him that Pastor Adeboye and his wife are lovers of perace.

“This observation con-cerning Pastor Adeboye’s love for peace informed the organisers of this pu-blic lecture to choose peace, being the undeni-able quest of well-meaning inhabitants of the earth, participants in times like this,” he stated.