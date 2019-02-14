Adeboye again prays for peaceful election

By Sam Eyoboka

TWO days before the crucial 2019 Nigeria’s presidential election, General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye decided to pray for free, fair and peaceful elections in Nigeria and our nation.

Leading his numerous followers across the globe who daily read his devotional, Open Heavens, devoted the 35th day of the 49-day RCCG yearly fasting and prayers, Adeboye interceded on behalf of the nation and other African nation preparing for similar elections.

Assuring his readers that “whatever we are going through as a nation and as an individual, are all known to God and He will undoubtedly intervene. Nigeria is going into another period of general election starting from this year February. Let us pray for Nigeria and other nation holding elections.”

Adeboye then led millions of his readers across over 196 nations of the world in a series of prayer points for the peace of the exercise just a day after the key contestants in the election signed a second peace accord to abide by the outcome of the exercise.

“Pray that the electoral institutions will not compromise standard for free and fair election; pray for the electorate, for God guidance in voting for the right candidate.

Continuing, the General Overseer urged his readers to “pray that all those who are seeking power by fetish means will be disappointed; pray that God will choose for us leaders that will rule in righteousness and fear of God.

“Father, let all men in government fear you and do away with unrighteous behaviors for the good of our nations. (Eccl 12:13).

“Father, use this coming elections to declare your glory in Nigeria and other nations.

“Father, we decree and declare nations to be free of every form of wastage be it human beings or finance in Jesus’ name.

“Father, help our leaders to walk in your fear, wisdom, knowledge and understanding,” he prayed.