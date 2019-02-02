Adamu attacks Obasanjo, Atiku, Jonathan over Nigeria’s economy

By David Odama

THE senator representing Nasarawa West at the National Assembly, senator Abdullahi Adamu has blamed the economic hardship confronting the nation on the bad governance former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, vice president Atiku Abubakar and Dr. Goodluck Obere Jonathan brought to the country.

Atiku missed his chance in 2007 — Olawepo-Hashim

The former governor of the state further stated that the former vice president Atiku headed the economic team during Obasanjo’s administration and initiated the privitization of government enterprises and sold government properties to themselves, which led to the collapse of the economy.

Adamu who spoke at Umashia in Toto Local Government Area of the state, noted that during the tenures of former presidents Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, crude oil was sold at 140 US dollars per barrel, and lamented the wasteful years of the former administrations

According to him, prior to President Buhari administration dollar remained three hundred to four hundred naira while crude oil dropped drastically to 32 US dollars per barrel.

He, however, said that the corrupt politicians were working tirelesly to ensure that President Buhari did not return for second term and were not happy with Buhari’s anti-corrupt war.

He re-reiterated his personal commitment to collaborate with the state and the Federal Government to end the persistent Bassa/Egbira tribal crisis in Toyo Local Government if re-elected for the third term in the forthcoming general elections.

Adamu also lamented the situation where innocent people have been killed during the crisis and property worth millions of naira were destroyed, while the economy of the country was brought to a hault.

He said if re-elected, concrete security measures would be taken to return peace to the area.

“We are going to collaborate with the state and federal government to ensure those behind the persistent crisis in Umashia development area in Toto local government areas of the state were arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrence to others.”

We are going to take drastic measures to find a lasting solution to the crisis,” he said.

Earlier, the paramount rulers of Ohimegye Opanda and Ohinoye Ogye of Toto, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi and Muhammed Umar Azaki Onah promised one hundred percent vote for president Muhammadu Buhari, senator Abdullahi Adamu and all APC candidates at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.