Accord Party Reps candidate vows to end youth clashes in Ajeromi Ifelodun

By Etop Ekanem

LAGOS — AS Nigerians prepare for this year’s general elections, Accord Party candidate for House of Representatives in Ajeromi Ifelodun Federal Constituency, Alhaji Iwonlawe Matin, has expressed desire to put a stop to the frequent youth clashes and insecurity in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area if voted into power.

Matin told newsmen, weekend, that he would tackle insecurity and thuggery in Ajeromi Ifelodun if he wins the election, adding, however, that “insecurity in the local government bothers me most. I will solve the menace of insecurity and thuggery if given the opportunity so that everybody in the local government can face their businesses with confidence.

“People shun Ajeromi Ifelodun, when it comes to investment. I will handle that when I get into office and ensure that the narrative is changed for better.”

He stated that the two major roads that connect Ajeromi Ifelodun to the expressway are in a deplorable situation and that also “will form his first major work in the House when he gets into office,” adding that he would “partner with relevant government agencies to see to the reconstruction of Kirikiri Road and Cardoso Road to ease the suffering of the people.”

He said he would fight for the establishment of an international recreation centre in the local government area that will expose the youth of the constituency, who are budding with talents in various fileds of human endeavour, a programme, he noted, “would create about 500 jobs for the community.”

“In the area of tackling insecurity, I will ensure that I create zones out of about seven to eight streets out of the 700 streets in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government to checkmate the incidence of crime and control.