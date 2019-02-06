Accord Party gov candidate promises better Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—THE governorship candidate of Accord Party in Kwara State, Prince Ayorinde Adedoyin, has expressed serious concern of impending danger in the state, particularly after the elections, due to the increasing involvement of youths in drug abuse.

Adedoyin, who spoke with journalists in Ilorin, linked drug abuse to increasing crime rate and break down of law and order in the state in recent times, adding that it would be difficult to stop crime, particularly after the elections when the demand for drug is so high.

His words: “We have to be realistic about what is to come based on what is happening right now. I watched a BBC footage, which talked about drug issue in our society. And I was shocked when they pointed to Kwara State as one of the main sources of supply.

“I tried to find out what is going on, and I realised that we were shouting cultism before in the state as a big problem, but the main problem we have in Kwara state as at today among the youth, is drug abuse, and if something is not done quickly, we may be sitting on kegs of gunpowder.

“Particularly at campaign rallies, you see large number Kwara youths smoking weeds even in the presence of security officers.

“So, what do you expect when the elections are over? With what is on the ground now, this state is in serious danger if necessary steps are not taken.”