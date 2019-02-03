Accident claims 12 lives on Abeokuta /Sagamu Expressway

Abeokuta – No fewer than 12 persons were confirmed dead in an accident involving a black Kia Cerato car and a grey Toyota Sports space bus around Shiun area on Abeokuta / Sagamu Expressway on Sunday.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.



Oladele, who said that the accident occurred around 1p.m. , said that it was caused by the car marked KJA 806 BT which was on high speed when it suffered a burst tyre.

“The driver was suspected to have applied break suddenly, which made him to loose control.

” This led the speeding car to climb the road divider to the opposite direction where it collided with the passenger bus.

“The bus with registration number LSR 334 FF was traveling from Abeokuta toward Sagamu. The unfortunate crash killed all the occupants of the two vehicles .

“Twelve persons who were involved in the crash – five male adults, six females adult and one child -all died ,” he said.

The FRSC boss explained that the corpses of the deceased persons had been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

Oladele, while commisserating with the famillies of the victims , informed members of the public, whose family members travelled within the period, to contact the FRSC Command, Abeokuta or OOUTH, Sagamu for identification of the victims .

The Sector Commander also advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles “are in good condition, including driving with good tryres and avoid excessive speed” .(NAN)