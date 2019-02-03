Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Ethiopian runners dominate proceedings

By Ben Efe

Ethiopian runners yesterday showed themselves strong at the 4th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, which was keenly and clearly contested by the top East African athletes who haven’t slowed down in marathon races all around the world. Sintayehu Legese of Ethiopian posted 2.17.24 seconds to win the $50,000 top prize.

He was chased down by Kenyan duo, Joshua Kipkorir (2:18:14) and William Yegon (2:20:04) who were second and third respectively, receiving $40,000 and $30,000.

In the women race, it was an Ethiopian delight. Dinke Meserate breasted the tape in a time of 2.47.38 second to take the top prize of $50,000. Alennesh Herpha took the second position at 2.48. 01 seconds and pocketed $40,000, while Kebena Chala finished at 2.49.04 seconds for the third place and $30,000.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Group Managing Director of the major sponsor, Herbert Wigwe, promised bigger support towards encouraging the general public in the adoption of a lifestyle that would promote good health and well being. He thanked the co-sponsors, the Media and Lagos State Government for making it a huge success.

He said:”Access Bank will ensure this marathon gets better every year as we target world class outings till we achieve the silver and gold label rating from IAAF. The brave spirit of the men and women that ran today represent the core value of Access Bank’s journey to becoming Africa’s gateway to the world.

“Our focus is advancing Nigeria’s blossoming drive for health and fitness. We have made it our responsibility to encouraging the general public and create value for stakeholders.