Academics tackle Atiku over amnesty to looters

By Omeiza Ajayi

A group of academics from Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education under the aegis of Progressives in Academics have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to scale up his efforts at recovering looted funds and ensure the prosecution of those found to have looted the treasury.

The academics made up of Professors and others in Nigerian Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in the country also tackled the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar for promising amnesty for looters.

At a news conference Wednesday in Abuja, Convener of the group, Bolarinwa Bolaji, an Associate Professor urged the president to expedite action in the fight against corruption.

They asked the president to “set up tribunal in the six geopolitical zones in the country and membership to comprise retired justices with impeccable track records while in service. They should be made to handle corruption cases in their respectful zones. More looters should go to jail after recovering Public Funds and properties in their possession. No option of fine should be allowed for convicted looters. This is the only means to serve as deterrent to prospective public office holders.

“Lest we forget, the People Democratic Party Presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar confirmed at an interview with the Channels Television that eight out of their sixteen years they governed Nigeria, contractors collected huge amount of money to work in the Power Sector.

He said, all the amount collected went down the drain as none of the contractors executed any project, he explained that in most cases, hundred percent of contract sum were paid without any performance. He concluded that till today, nobody asked questions. We can now see from where the problem on economy emanated”, they added.

They also expressed for the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, saying, “this no doubt is a giant stride in the fight against corruption. It is unfortunate that some members of the Nigeria Bar Association rose against this bold step in fighting corruption.

However, we must salute the courage of some of the members of the Association. They came out boldly to condemn the leadership of the Association to have declared industrial disharmony against the Federal Government”.