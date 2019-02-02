Abdulrazaq’s “O To Ge” movement on fire in Kwara

By DEMOLA AKINYEMI

ILORIN—”O to ge”, a Yoruba three word sentence, meaning “ Enough is enough “,today is a political slogan of the main opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC)in Kwara state.

Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that the movement indeed started in 2017 after the local governments election, which few members of the opposition party allegedly won but were reportedly denied.

Seething with anger over the outcome of the last Local Governments election, in the state,a rally tagged O to ge was planned and approved by the police.

It was conducted around Ilorin to express their grievances over the outcome of the election.

Obaseki assures electorates of enduring infrastructure, others

Consequently,there was a meeting under the aegis of Kwara Liberation Movement of all members not in Saraki’s political group in the residence of Dr Amuda Aluko in ilorin. It was to strategize on how to win elections in the state in the coming elections considering all available options.

Then came the movement of the Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki and his loyalists out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic party (PDP), a development that commenced the movement of members between the two major political patties in the state.

After several movements in and out the two main political parties have defined their memberships. The strategists resumed in the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC)in the state.

The O to ge political jargon literarily resurfaced again after the party’s candidate,Hon Raheem Olawuyi Ajulo won the house of representatives bye election conducted on November 17,2018 to replace Princess Funke Adedoyin.

It was during the review of the performances of the party in that bye election at a meeting by the stakeholders of the party, that the words,” O to ge”returned and it was adopted as the campaign sloganof all the party’s candidates in the state.

The gubernatorial candidate of the party,Alh Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had, in his own wisdom, approved O to ge as his own campaign slogan and others followed.

Today,across the nooks and crannies of the state of harmony, “O to ge”is on the mouths, and in the minds of everyone. Even the children mouth it and the residents now throw banters with it.

Having noticed,the wide acceptability of “ O to ge among the people. The architects of the political mantra have gone further to compose a melodious song and even a dance, “O to ge”.dance.

Katsina bye-election commences amidst tight security

The O to ge song and its dance are enough attractions for the APC as masses,not only supporters throng the venue to catch the fun of “O to ge” and its dance.

The dancers stretch their buttocks to the back,while commencing the dance,then back and forth midway of the song twisting their two legs and clapping their hands rhythmically.

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had danced “shaku shaku’’,to “O to ge” song in one of his campaigns before it was modified, to make the dance, clearly different and distinct.

“O to ge” in the context of political development in Kwara state,simply means enough of the political domination by the Saraki political dynasty in the state.

In the past elections, the Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki had not failed to entrench the dynasty by winning all the elective posts in the state for his party.

Saraki over the years has also told those who care to listen that the opposition members are seasonal politicians who would come to the state and contest few months to the elections, pasting posters and campaigning and then abandone the people for him after losing.

Curiously,the aggrieved opposition members over the years too have waited for opportunity, to win and take over the state from the Sarakis dynasty, and it just came during the last bye election which the candidate of the Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki lost.

It was strongly believed that it was possible.

In view of this development, the movement commenced on all fronts, and today the effect is massive across the state.

The gubernatorial candidate of the party, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is currently on campaigns, in the northern part of the state with this movement selling himself, the party and President Muhammadu Buhari who is visiting the state soon.

25 female candidates to contest Adamawa Assembly elections

Though the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members are not folding their hands,as they have also coined “O tun ya”, meaning let’s do it again, in defence. Whichever way the pendulum will swing, time will tell.