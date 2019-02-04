AbdulRazaq pledges review of KWASU tuition fees

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Kwara State All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has promised to look into complaints of exorbitant fees being paid by students of Kwara State University, KWASU, Malete if elected.

He said: “We will review the complaints if elected,” AbdulRazaq said weekend at a campaign in Malete where students complained of high tuition being charged in the state-owned varsity.

Accompanied by top APC chieftains and candidates, AbdulRazaq had spent the last one week campaigning across Kwara North senatorial district where he was welcomed by residents who said they were ready to support him to win the next governorship election.

AbdulRazaq also pledged to access the N100 bilion funds the Federal Government proposes to address the farmers-herders’ crisis in parts of Kwara, saying: “The current state government has refused to tap into this relief offered by central government for reasons best known to them.”

The Fulani community also called for the improvement of schools in their communities to aid nomadic education.