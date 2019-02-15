AAU-ASUU Chairman says allegations of sexual harassment is blackmail

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—THE embattled Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma branch, Dr. Monday Igbafe, has described his suspension by authorities of the institution on alleged sexual harassment and sex-for-marks as unfounded and an attempt to wake up a “dead horse.”

The authorities of the university, Wednesday, announced the suspension of Dr. Igbafe over allegations of sexual harassment and sex-for-marks case.

However, addressing journalists in Benin yesterday, Dr. Igbafe said: “If you have been monitoring development in AAU, Ekpoma, you will not be surprised that a paper like that is coming from the university administration.

“It is the climax of a desperate Vice-Chancellor who has so many things to hide, which we will bring to the press.

“I am doing my job as ASUU Chairman; there have been several attempts to compromise me, but I refused, and the next thing for them was to resort to blackmail.”