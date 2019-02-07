Aare Gani Adams receives PVC, seeks extension of voters’ card collection 

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS–THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, handed over the Permanent Voters Card, PVC, to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, and wife, Ayinba Mojisola.

This came barely 24 hours after he issued a statement warning INEC not to disenfranchise him and his family.

Delivering the PVC to Adams at his Omole Phase II residence, in Ikeja, Lagos, Mrs. Grace Asemoloye, expressed regret at the delay.

In his remarks, Adams said: “I raised the alarm when it became suspicious that INEC was yet to release my voter’s card and that of my wife a few days to the general elections. But now, having made it known to the world through the statement, I feel honoured that the same body retraced its step and presented my PVCs and that of my wife to me. This is a welcome development, coming at a time when preparations for the elections are in top gear.

“Let me say it once again, that the problem is not about me, and the rest of my family, however, it is about millions of Nigerians that are fit and eligible to vote and exercise their civic rights.

“Eligible Nigerians must be allowed to vote and this is possible when the PVCs are available. Therefore, I am using this opportunity to appeal to the INEC boss, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to extend the date for the collection of PVCs to Tuesday 12 of February, so that a good number of Nigerians will have the opportunity to vote.”